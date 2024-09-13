Michelle Zatlyn Sells 12,820 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $988,806.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,822,612.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $976,114.80.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,100,172.40.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,117 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $2,940,697.58.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $2,186,579.20.

On Monday, July 1st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $8,464,901.60.

On Thursday, June 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $1,006,498.20.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $994,062.80.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $78.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.79 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1,202.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

