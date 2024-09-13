Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CMO Sells $1,027,600.00 in Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $427.00 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $424.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microsoft from $520.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 47,380 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,406,870 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,033,199,000 after purchasing an additional 485,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 2,347 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

