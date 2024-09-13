Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Trimmed by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,095 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,797,891 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,428,159,000 after buying an additional 49,526 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 18,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $15,600,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,369 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,292.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $15,600,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,784,292.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total transaction of $16,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,349,953.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,629 shares of company stock valued at $77,916,485 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.72.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $427.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $424.24 and a 200-day moving average of $423.09. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $309.45 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

