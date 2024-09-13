Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,044 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,651 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,482,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,939,000 after purchasing an additional 488,978 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $943,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 208,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 105,387 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 645.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 115,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 99,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFG opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

