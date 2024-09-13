MontVue Capital Management Inc. Takes $261,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 13,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 76,808 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,843,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.49.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $187.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.