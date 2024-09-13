Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,253,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Mplx by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,826,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,909,000 after buying an additional 639,851 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,028,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,200,000 after buying an additional 574,737 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Mplx by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,740,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,631,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Mplx by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 637,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after purchasing an additional 401,700 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPLX. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

About Mplx

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

