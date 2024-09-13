My Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $5,926,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 65,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summa Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.49.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $187.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.48. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

