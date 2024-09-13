National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 272 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $97.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.57. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSK. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.79.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

