National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 30,796 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 1,764.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,796 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ally Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLY. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.65.

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ALLY opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

