National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 370 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDV opened at $82.18 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.67.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.