National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 468 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 106.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 249.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Lincoln National Stock Up 2.1 %

LNC stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

