National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 556 Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 39,589 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 55,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 118,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 57,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE India ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLIN opened at $41.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.