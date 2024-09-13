National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIO. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5,200.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.20.

BIO opened at $322.03 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $384.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.74. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at $48,582.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,582.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,016.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

