National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SLM by 1,373.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 37.0% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of SLM by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.97 million. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SLM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLM

Insider Buying and Selling at SLM

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,811.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.