National Bank of Canada FI Buys 4,344 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Free Report) by 129.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.29% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

Shares of PALL stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $77.52 and a 12-month high of $119.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day moving average of $88.99.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

