National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter worth about $1,669,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Golar LNG by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,500,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after buying an additional 63,180 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 36,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $31.44 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Golar LNG had a net margin of 50.89% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $62.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

