National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.21 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,053 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in AECOM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,215,000 after buying an additional 472,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,060,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,573,000 after purchasing an additional 258,250 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 980,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,141,000 after buying an additional 26,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 886,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,935,000 after purchasing an additional 79,760 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $96.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,073.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.83. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $102.26.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ACM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

