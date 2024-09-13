National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $80.36 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.64.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

