National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $111,303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,801,000 after buying an additional 109,357 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITA opened at $144.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.50. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

