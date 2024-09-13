National Bank of Canada FI Has $665,000 Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in MP Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 2.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 15.9% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in MP Materials by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

MP Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

MP stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.90 and a beta of 2.22. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

