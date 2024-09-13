National Bank of Canada FI Has $732,000 Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,841,000 after purchasing an additional 822,076 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,732,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after buying an additional 348,327 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,731,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,785,000 after buying an additional 257,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,578,000 after buying an additional 709,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,860,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,870,000 after acquiring an additional 536,715 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.