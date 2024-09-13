National Bank of Canada FI Has $816,000 Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $265.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.15 and its 200-day moving average is $245.94. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $145.03 and a one year high of $279.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,135,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXP shares. Raymond James downgraded Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.78.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

