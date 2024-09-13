National Bank of Canada FI Has $974,000 Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) by 985,316.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,476 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.10% of HUYA worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in HUYA by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,145,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 2,008.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,551,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,884 shares during the period. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd now owns 4,505,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,499,000 after buying an additional 82,214 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in HUYA during the second quarter valued at about $5,166,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in HUYA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 163,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. HUYA Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $920.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.59.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

