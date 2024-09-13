National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 14.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 30.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 49,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $110.94 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $133.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,188 shares of company stock worth $3,998,655 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

