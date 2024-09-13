National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 139,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,395,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 55,076 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 50.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 12.4% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.20. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $9.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

