National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 369 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRPT opened at $125.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.90. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,139.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 37,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,003,749.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 37,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,801 shares of company stock worth $8,399,586 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

