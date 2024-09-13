National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 536 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.24. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

