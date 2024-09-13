National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 138.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $352,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of PPLT opened at $89.84 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $77.68 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.07.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

