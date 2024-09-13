National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,162 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 129.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -140.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

