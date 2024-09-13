National Bank of Canada FI Sells 31,409 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,409 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 18,782 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $374.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.36.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

