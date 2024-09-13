National Bank of Canada FI Sells 387 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ARM by 393.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ARM by 156.3% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in ARM by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after buying an additional 83,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ARM in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in ARM during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,620,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARM opened at $139.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.85. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.84 billion and a PE ratio of 124.78.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARM. Daiwa America raised ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

