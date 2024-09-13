National Bank of Canada FI Sells 775 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,814,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,956,000 after purchasing an additional 985,398 shares in the last quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at about $34,898,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Tidewater by 11.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,323,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,055,000 after buying an additional 243,489 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 622.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 238,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,257,000 after buying an additional 185,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $70.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.96. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $111.42.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.85 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $13.90 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 0.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

