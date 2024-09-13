National Bank of Canada FI Sells 9,270 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. HTLF Bank increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 126,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 480,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXE. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Haywood Securities raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:NXE opened at $5.83 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.00 and a beta of 1.91.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

