National Bank of Canada FI Takes $592,000 Position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,583,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at $985,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,282,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,119,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,291,000.

Ferrovial Trading Up 0.6 %

FER opened at $41.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.97. Ferrovial SE has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $48.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Ferrovial in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

