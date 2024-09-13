National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,865 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 7.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,563,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,818,000 after purchasing an additional 430,603 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in DRDGOLD by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 34,061 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares in the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRD opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.12. DRDGOLD Limited has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRD. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on DRDGOLD from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

