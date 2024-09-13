Natixis Advisors LLC Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,925,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 47,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SCHA opened at $49.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.21.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.