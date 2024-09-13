New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth $94,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NJR stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.73. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $275.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on New Jersey Resources

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,847.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About New Jersey Resources

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.