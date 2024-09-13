New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 383,508 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,777,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 383,508 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,696,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 28,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 893,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $135,725,000 after purchasing an additional 104,058 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $3,436,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 696,968 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $105,897,000 after purchasing an additional 20,488 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $187.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.49.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

