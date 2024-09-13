Nick Daddario Sells 2,976 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CAO Nick Daddario sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $451,191.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,912.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Wednesday, September 4th, Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $107,545.32.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $152.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.13. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.15 and a fifty-two week high of $167.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in GoDaddy by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in GoDaddy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GDDY

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.