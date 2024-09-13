Npeh, Llc Sells 60,022 Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 60,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $456,167.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,307 shares in the company, valued at $982,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Npeh, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Npeh, Llc sold 21,155 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $154,008.40.
- On Friday, September 6th, Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $526,581.00.
- On Wednesday, September 4th, Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $674,932.50.
NET Power Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE NPWR opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. NET Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $17.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in NET Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in NET Power in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in NET Power during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
