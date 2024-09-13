Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NCDL stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 50.23%. The company had revenue of $55.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the second quarter worth $226,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the second quarter worth $257,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the second quarter valued at $277,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

