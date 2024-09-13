Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NCDL stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 50.23%. The company had revenue of $55.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the second quarter worth $226,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the second quarter worth $257,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the second quarter valued at $277,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

