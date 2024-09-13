Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,396 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.86% of Ocuphire Pharma worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OCUP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of OCUP stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $33.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ocuphire Pharma ( NASDAQ:OCUP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Ocuphire Pharma had a negative net margin of 85.75% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. The company offers Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution for reversal of mydriasis, as well as is in Phase III clinical trials for presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances.

