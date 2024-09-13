OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stake Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,739 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of OneSpan worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in OneSpan by 15,900.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 872.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $14.99 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $567.67 million, a PE ratio of -83.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. OneSpan had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

