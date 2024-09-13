Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,758 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $16,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $34.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 291.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $853,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,749,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,238 shares of company stock valued at $27,776,572 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

