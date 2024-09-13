Patrick Pacious Sells 10,025 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $1,206,709.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,709,646.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH stock opened at $122.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $134.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.75 and its 200 day moving average is $121.03.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

