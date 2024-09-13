PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Position Raised by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 560.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 578,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 184,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,832,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,689,000 after purchasing an additional 48,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.30.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 365,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.84 per share, with a total value of $16,010,368.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,607,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,077,096.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,417,500 shares of company stock valued at $90,094,314 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.20. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.