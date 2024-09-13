Peter J. Bulgarelli Sells 6,000 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:VTR opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $65.54.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 11.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,667,000 after acquiring an additional 802,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ventas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,047,000 after purchasing an additional 96,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000,000 after purchasing an additional 413,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $231,512,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,425,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

