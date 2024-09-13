PFG Investments LLC Buys 331 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $605,000. Morton Community Bank raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 70,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 44,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 64,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.18.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

