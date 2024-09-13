PFG Investments LLC Buys 331 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $605,000. Morton Community Bank raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 70,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 44,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 64,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp
In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of USB stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.
U.S. Bancorp Company Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Bancorp
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.