PFG Investments LLC Sells 9,467 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,467 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 320,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 24,093 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,904,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,354,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 230,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 165,941 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.09 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

