Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $10,139,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $261.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.78. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $280.45.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PIPR

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total value of $3,004,017.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,883,279.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total value of $3,004,017.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,883,279.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,556.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,276 shares of company stock worth $3,936,252. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.